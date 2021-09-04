Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 105.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

