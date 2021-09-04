Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.