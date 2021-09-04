Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.61 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

