Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 64.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

