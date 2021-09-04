Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $251,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 835,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

