Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.51. 2,517,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.