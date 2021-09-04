MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.88. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,238 shares traded.

The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

