MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.88. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,238 shares traded.
The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%.
MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
