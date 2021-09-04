Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

