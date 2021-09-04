Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. 2,270,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,743. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

