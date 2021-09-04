Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $370.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $372.50 million. Materion posted sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,387. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

