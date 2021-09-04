McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 0.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70.

