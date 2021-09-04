McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day moving average is $341.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

