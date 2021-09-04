McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 278,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

