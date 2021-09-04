McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Navient by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,405. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

