McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 238,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

