McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,384.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

