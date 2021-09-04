McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 9.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.26. 1,452,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.