McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,168 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. 963,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

