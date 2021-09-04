mdf commerce’s (MDF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares restated a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$7.73 on Wednesday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$219.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.