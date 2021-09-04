Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

