Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $8.28 Million Investment in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $6,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.