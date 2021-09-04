Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 154,750 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,750 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

BABA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,440,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.