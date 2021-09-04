MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.86

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.86 and last traded at $248.86, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.17.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

