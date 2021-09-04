Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MESO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of MESO opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $1,794,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

