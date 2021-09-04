Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $126,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MEI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

