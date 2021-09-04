Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,230. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

