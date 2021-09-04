MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.