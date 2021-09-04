MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

