MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0025 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $372,100.06 and $18.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00112333 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,055,936 coins and its circulating supply is 148,754,008 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

