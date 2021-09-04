Michael P. Landy Sells 10,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMH opened at $24.98 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

