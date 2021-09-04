MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $518,729.42 and $41.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002364 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00059000 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.