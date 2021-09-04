Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

