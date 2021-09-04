Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 329 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,649,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,532,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,029,000.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. 374,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

