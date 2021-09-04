Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 937,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 432,515 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,826. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

