Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) shares rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 2,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

About Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

