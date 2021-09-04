Minter Network Trading Up 13.9% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.89 million and $9,213.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00095552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010940 BTC.

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,683,777,182 coins and its circulating supply is 4,478,567,615 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

