Misbloc Market Capitalization Hits $26.71 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Misbloc has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $10.31 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00123294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00799111 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.