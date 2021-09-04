Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $11,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $901.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

