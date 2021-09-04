Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,769 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

