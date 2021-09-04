Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.