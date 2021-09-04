Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,655 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $306.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average of $269.03. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $171.18 and a 12-month high of $309.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

