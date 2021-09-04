Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

