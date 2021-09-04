Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
