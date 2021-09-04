Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

