MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $106.97 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $106.97 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.99 or 0.07789454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.31 or 0.00438345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $710.44 or 0.01413533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00139667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.73 or 0.00660031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.00615658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00398190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005941 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

