Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.50 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. Moncler has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

