Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.50 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. Moncler has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

