Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $25,590.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00606945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

