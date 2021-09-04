MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.20)-($1.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $508.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.75.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

