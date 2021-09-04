Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Atreca worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atreca by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atreca by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Atreca by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atreca by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.04. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.