Morgan Stanley Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $71.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

