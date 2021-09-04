Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,766 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMO opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

